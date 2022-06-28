Chicago sees nearly 12% voter turnout rate as of noon on Election Day

CHICAGO (CBS) – Voter turnout in the city of Chicago reached just under 12% as of noon on Tuesday, Election Day for several county, state and federal primary races.

A total of 178,215 ballots have been counted in the city as of midday on Election Day, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.

The board also released data on voter demographics. Voters between the ages of 65 and 74 cast the most amount of ballots as of noon on Tuesday with 39,575.

The Chicago Board of Elections released data on voter demographics as of noon on Election Day, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Chicago Board of Elections

Also as of noon on Tuesday, the board reported 29,681 ballots cast among residents age 75 and older; 32,106 ballots cast among residents age 55 to 64; 20,588 ballots cast among residents age 45 to 54; 20,692 ballots cast among residents age 35 to 44; 18,692 ballots cast among residents age 25 to 34; and 4,106 ballots cast among residents age 18 to 24.

On Tuesday alone, 55,253 ballots were cast citywide as of noon, according to the Board of Elections.

Turnout has increased throughout the day, with the total number of people voting by hour steadily rising with each hour:

6:00am – 4,068 voted

7:00am – 7,921 voted

8:00am – 9,377 voted

9:00am – 10,139 voted

10:00am – 11,376 voted

11:00am – 12,372 voted

Polls close on Tuesday at 7 p.m.