Former liquor store set to bring clothes, coffee, and fresh new haircuts in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It is something that is sure to make you stop and stare; a new space for Black entrepreneurs is taking shape on the South Side of Chicago.

Nanette Tucker truly has a passion for reimagined fashion; making plastic banners into mini briefcases; or her favorites, the reversable bucket hat.

You can find it all at her boutique, Marie/Wesley, named after her mom and dad, located in Englewood, the home she works to beautify with her group Englewood Renaissance, bever fathoming a place for fashion in Englewood.

"I see that happening on the North Side, where people can walk to work or bike to work. And in my head, I never imagined that. I'm talking about what kind of bike I want now, so I can ride my bike to work," she said.

Tucker will open up the boutique and consignment store in the building at 63rd and May streets next month, alongside another coffee and barber shop.

"That demonstrates we can have nice things as well," said Deon Lucas, who dreamed up converting the old liquor store in 2017, creating EG Woode, an umbrella of entrepreneurs who want others to know success is possible. "We give them the rundown of what's actually here and their whole head kind of tilts to the side, and say 'Oh, I didn't expect that.' That's what we want."

The Resident Association of Greater Englewood estimates that often Black-owned businesses are faith-based or deal with social services.

For Tucker, her different work is about leaving a legacy and being visible.

Part of that involves shutting down all of May Street at 63rd Street for an outdoor fashion show later this month; showcasing local fashions and recruiting models from the South Side.

"We have 16-year-olds that are like 'Oh, wow, this could be me. I can do this,'" Tucker said. "That hope that it could happen for me."

That fashion show is happening June 26 at 4pm.

Tucker hopes to open her shop sometime in July.