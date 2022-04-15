Extra-alarm fire breaks out at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An extra-alarm fire was raging Friday afternoon at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood.
The Fire Department called a 2-11 alarm, and later a 3-11 alarm, for extra equipment and manpower at the church at 6248 S. Stewart Ave., at the intersection with Englewood Avenue.
At 2:48 p.m., the Fire Department reported the roof caved in and the losses are certain to be extensive.
No injuries were reported.
