Extra-alarm fire breaks out at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An extra-alarm fire was raging Friday afternoon at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood.

The Fire Department called a 2-11 alarm, and later a 3-11 alarm, for extra equipment and manpower at the church at 6248 S. Stewart Ave., at the intersection with Englewood Avenue.

At 2:48 p.m., the Fire Department reported the roof caved in and the losses are certain to be extensive.

No injuries were reported.

