Extra-alarm fire breaks out at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An extra-alarm fire was raging Friday afternoon at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood.

The Fire Department called a 2-11 alarm, and later a 3-11 alarm, for extra equipment and manpower at the church at 6248 S. Stewart Ave., at the intersection with Englewood Avenue.

2 11 for Antioch church 63 Stewart pic.twitter.com/KhOmcqkQeE — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 15, 2022

At 2:48 p.m., the Fire Department reported the roof caved in and the losses are certain to be extensive.

Antioch church. Heavy fire. Roof is in. Loss will be extensive pic.twitter.com/tXyOgs1k7G — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 15, 2022

No injuries were reported.

