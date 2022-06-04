Something Good in Englewood recognizes parents with awards for their dedication, emphasizes spirit of support

Something Good in Englewood recognizes parents for their dedication

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the people doing good in their neighborhood, their deeds are not always recognized.

But the Englewood community dedicates a whole weekend to doing just that, and more. As CBS 2's Steven Graves reported Friday, the goal is to make change for generations to come.

Parent Antonio Clark will tell you he has never gotten awards quite like the ones he got on Friday. One of them was the "most cheerful award."

"The award that means the most to me? The early morning arrival," Clark said.

On Friday, Clark's kids' school - Little Angels Learning Center at 6701 S. Emerald Ave. - recognized dedication.

"It gives me the effort to push more to give mine what I didn't have," he said.

One by one, there were more awards – another was for "supportive parent" -from the school that supported these parents, and is now giving even more to the families as their kids watch.

"I feel like the more support they have, the better they'll be in the future," another father said.

The spirit of support is a culture in Englewood especially in early June. June 5 is deemed "Something Good in Englewood Day."

It is a recognition handed down by former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to help change the neighborhood's negative narrative.

And the effort has stayed true to its mission over the years - despite challenges.

"In Englewood, we've been living in the pandemic before the pandemic arrived," said Nashone Greer-Adams, a founding board member of the Something Good in Englewood organization and executive director of Little Angels, its partner

The pandemic has thrown Greer-Adams many curveballs - with temporarily closing the school and delaying a new one. But she said efforts like this should never stop.

"Sometimes, just to hear that you're doing an amazing job - you're doing an amazing job because of this – sometimes it's just a make or break for some individual, because there's just so many things that's going on in the world," Greer-Adams said.

Beyond recognizing parents and stakeholders at this ceremony the whole weekend will have free food and computer giveaways, movies, and a resource fair outside the learning center at Emerald Avenue and Marquette Road.

All of these opportunities are funded solely through grants and donations. And on this seventh year, the goal is to keep it going for years to come.