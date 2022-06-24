Annual Roll N Peace bike ride - addressing crime in Englewood - returns Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pedaling to tackle the issue of gun violence. A Chicago neighborhood is in high gear preparing for a huge bike ride that took a break last year.

CBS 2' Steven Graves has more on its meaning this time around.

"I've always liked fitness and health."

"That's something that I think a lot of children in the community need to expose themselves to."

"A lot of that has been tarnished with the image of violence or being hurt if they go outside and play. So, what keeps me coming back, I want the youth in Englewood and the residents to know that there's a sense of safety in the community."

It's that passion for community that has made Olympia Cure take her bike to Englewood's Ogden Park year after year, and again this Saturday.

"It's a very positive spin on the narrative for the Englewood community," she said.

An eight-mile organized bike ride through the neighborhood to promote peace and be visible -- called "Roll N Peace."

"Some of them are screaming 'How do I join?! Oh my God, this is so dope.'"

The ride is put on by local organization "Think Outside Da Block."

Its leader, PhaTal Perkins, has seen close to one thousand people show up for past gatherings.

The route intentionally goes through areas known for violence.

"This is definitely going to be the biggest ride, the best ride that we've had so far," Perkins said.

Englewood's police Commander Rodney Hill says that in the last year this event happened between the hours of 7 p.m. and midnight when the bike ride was going on, there were no reports of violent crime across the 7th District.

This fifth year, Think Outside Da Block is highlighting the "Get Ya Mind Right" program – focusing on therapy and mental health in young men.

"Being able to talk about certain things, holding it in, it could come out in a violent way -- to learn different ways to cope I think is a good way to just have an outlet," Perkins said.

Promoting a mentally, emotionally, and physically healthy community one bike ride at a time.

The meet-up at the Ogden Park fieldhouse starts at 4 p.m. Saturday. There will also be a resource fair and bikes are provided to those who need one.