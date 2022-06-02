Teacher's Golden Apple win creates new opportunities at Englewood STEM

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A sit-down, one on one talk with an inspiring educator on Chicago's South Side.

Out of hundreds of applicants -- she was chosen as one of the top teachers in the state.

Our Steven Graves tells us why she says the honor is much bigger than her.

Step into Mrs. Ponder-Ballard's ninth-grade English class at Englewood STEM and you get there is a sense of trust.

A safe space to open up.

Wednesday's lesson - translating Shakespeare into real-life experiences.

"I just think that's what school environments should really foster," she said.

She uses Social Emotional Learning, or SEL, especially now as she helps her "scholars" as she calls them heal and adapt during the span of the pandemic.

"Identity issues, we had students who were parked in relatives' cars in front of the school just to get Wi-Fi," Ponder-Ballard said.

Ponder-Ballard grew up in Englewood on 66th and Normal. Leaving for college -- but always knew she'd come back.

"It's an art to always have on your radar what are the needs of the students," she said.

But for a moment, the teacher who gave so much got a gift of her own.

"It happened!!" she cheered with excitement.

With a roar of applause -- she got the prestigious Golden Apple Award in May.

Four hundred high school teachers throughout Illinois applied -- 10 winners selected with one right here in Englewood.

"To have that type of awe for us, it just makes it so sweet," she said.

And for students walking these hallways every day, they say this award makes them feel seen. Giving them motivation to work harder and something to strive for themselves.

Armani Hopkins and Stephen Cunningham helped the teacher of 23 years secure the award by interviewing with the selection committee.

"She helped me boost my grammar up more," Armani said.

While Armani simply appreciates her teacher every day for asking if she is okay.

"It's important to know that somebody cares, you know. To have another support system."

But if you ask Mrs. Ponder-Ballard, the support goes both ways.

"Our students here at Englewood STEM, they're brilliant, they're creative, they're inquisitive," she said. "I don't get to share the spotlight by myself."

The 'Gold-standard' upheld in Englewood.

Ponder-Ballard was awarded a no-cost spring sabbatical by Northwestern University And $5,000.