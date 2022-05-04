'A lot of things can work here': Despite Whole Foods closing, Englewood coffee shop says community is thriving

Despite Whole Foods closing, community coffee shop says Englewood is thriving

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was news no one wanted to hear: Whole Foods closing on the South Side.

Now, local business owners want people to know the community is still motivated to thrive. CBS 2's Steven Graves tells us how one coffee shop owner is making it happen.

It's not the typical shop some might envision in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

"I said 'Hmmm, from the exterior, that looks like a little Hyde Park get up over there. Let me pull over and see what's going on," said customer Bertha Kelly.

And Bertha Kelly did just that five years ago. Her weekly visits to not for profit Kunsanya Cafe on 69th and Green have not stopped since.

"And I think a lot of things can work here. They just haven't been tested here in a while and no one wants to be the first mover."

Executive Director Phil Sipka has lived in Englewood for the last 14 years. Kusanya means "to gather" in Swahili. Nine years ago, the former afterschool program worker noticed no spots for that in the neighborhood.

So he opened the first sit-down café here in decades.

"To empower, you have to give power."

Which is why he lets the community decide which events are held in the café or at its green space down the block. He said that has shaped its success.

Staying unscathed from any crime and pushing through as hardships that might mean other businesses leaving, like Whole Foods closing in the area once called a food desert.

"A lot of neighbors and a lot of organizations that are trying to build up the neighborhood, it's hard."

COVID also hit hard in this community. It's forced this shop to shorten its hours it's also been harder to hire staff. You'd think that's fuel to give up, but not here.

Sipka said the motivation remains clear.

"To do something really just good and beautiful in your neighborhood and it's not just us, there are a lot of people doing it."

Bertha Kelly

"With prayer, faith, dedication and concerned individuals, anything is possible. Where there's a will, there's a way," added Kelly.

The Englewood Chamber of Commerce estimates about 25 new businesses have opened in Englewood since the start of this year.

Melodic Lounge Chicago Sinfonietta with The World Beat Percussion Trio Having fun with Jeff, Tina & Brandon Posted by Kusanya Cafe on Thursday, April 7, 2022

They range from construction to retail.