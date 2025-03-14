Will severe weather impact Chicago's St. Patrick's Day festivities? Our meteorologist weighs in.

As Chicagoans prepare to celebrate St. Patrick's Day events across the city, the threat of severe weather, including potentially damaging winds, will arrive Friday night.

How will this affect the festivities this weekend? CBS Chicago Meteorologist Ed Curran says the only thing to worry about is the wind.

A wind advisory is in effect on Friday for winds reaching over 45 miles per hour. The risk of severe weather, bringing thunderstorms, winds of over 70 miles per hour, and potential tornadoes, will increase Friday night with an enhanced threat southwest of Chicago between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.

The Chicago area will remain in alert mode on Saturday, with high winds expected to bring gusts of up to 60 miles per hour. Those looking to attend outdoor activities, especially with tents or floats, may have their hands full — including the Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade downtown.

Planned festivities for St. Patrick's Day weekend

While the weather may impact some people's plans, there are still plenty of festivities planned this weekend. Every year on the Saturday before St. Patrick's Day, the Chicago River is dyed green. The dyeing of the river will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the city's downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade begins at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 15, launching at the intersection of Columbus and Balbo drives in Grant Park.

Winds will subside Saturday into Sunday morning, just in time for the South Side Irish Parade in the Beverly/Morgan Park community.