St. Patrick's Day 2025: Where to see Chicago River dyeing and parades

Chicago is gearing up for a weekend full of St. Patrick's Day parades and citywide celebrations. Here's what you need to know.

When is St. Patrick's Day?

St. Patrick's Day is on Monday, March 17. The two annual parades are held the weekend before St. Patrick's Day. The Chicago St. Patrick's Day parade downtown is held on the Saturday before St. Patrick's Day, and the South Side Irish Parade in the Beverly/Morgan Park community is held on the Sunday before St. Patrick's Day.

When is the Chicago River dyeing?

Every year on the Saturday before St. Patrick's Day, the Chicago River is dyed green. The best place to watch the Chicago River turn green is along Upper Wacker Drive between State Street and Columbus Drive. The lower Riverwalk will be closed, except for select ticketed events. Bridges over the river also will be closed during the river dyeing, except for the Orleans Street, Columbus Drive, and LaSalle Street bridges.

The dyeing of the river will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The task usually takes about 45 minutes to complete, and the bright green color can last anywhere from a few hours to a couple of days, depending on the weather.

Chicago St. Patrick's Day parade route

The city's downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade is celebrating its 70th anniversary. The parade steps off at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 15, at Columbus and Balbo drives in Grant Park. The parade will proceed north on Columbus Drive to Monroe Street, with the viewing stand located in front of Buckingham Fountain.

Security checkpoints will be set up for entry to the parade route. Security will be checking all bags and purses. Coolers, alcohol, open beverages, CamelBaks and personal water bottles will not be allowed into or along the parade route.

Irish step dancers participate in the St. Patrick's Day parade on March 17, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois.

How to get to the Chicago St. Patrick's Day parade

Public transportation is the best option for getting to the downtown parade on Saturday.

Blue or Red Lines: If you are taking the CTA's Blue or Red lines, you can exit your train at any of the Loop subway stops, and walk east to Columbus Drive.

Brown, Green, Orange, or Pink Lines: If you are taking the CTA's Brown, Green, Orange, or Pink lines, you can exit at any of the elevated stops along Wabash Avenue and walk east to Columbus Drive.

Metra: If you are coming in on Metra to Union Station or Ogilvie Transportation Center, you can walk seven blocks east to Columbus Drive. If you are riding Metra to LaSalle Street Station, you can walk five blocks east to Columbus Drive. If you are riding Metra to Millennium Station, you can walk south on Michigan Avenue to Monroe Street, Jackson Drive, Ida B. Wells Drive, or Balbo Drive and then east to Columbus Drive.

Driving: If you are driving downtown, the Grant Park and Millennium Park garages are the closest to the parade route. Entrances to the garages are available along Michigan Avenue between Randolph and Van Buren or on Columbus Drive between Randolph and Monroe.

South Side Irish St. Patrick's Day Parade route

The South Side of Chicago will celebrate St. Patrick's Day with the Irish on Parade Sunday morning. The parade steps off at noon from 103rd Street and Western Avenue in the Beverly and Morgan Park neighborhoods.

Don't forget to wave to the CBS News Chicago team, as we'll have our own float in the parade.

The parade started in 1979 and has grown to become the largest St. Patrick's Day community-based parade outside of Dublin, Ireland.

How to get to the South Side Irish parade

The best way to get to the parade is by Metra, using the Rock Island line. You can exit along the Beverly/Morgan Park branch at 99th Street, 103rd Street, 107th Street, 111th Street, or 115th Street, and walk about one mile west from the station to Western Avenue.

You can also take the CTA Red Line to the 95th Street terminal, and then hop on a #95 or #103 CTA bus to head west to Western Avenue.

If you need to drive, you'll need to get to Interstate 57, and exit at either Halsted Street or 111th Street, and make your way west to Western Avenue. You'll need to park along side streets, but parking will be limited, as many families in Beverly and Morgan Park host parties on parade day, so side streets might be packed.