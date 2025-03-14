Severe storms expected in Chicago Friday night; wind advisory in effect for potential 70+ mph gusts

A windy and warmer day kicks off Friday in Chicago, but a severe storm threat is expected to develop after dark, bringing with it the possibility for damaging winds.

CBS Chicago meteorologist Laura Bannon says the risk of severe thunderstorms increases late Friday night. Southwest of Chicago, there is an enhanced threat for severe weather. The storm threat increases between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. on Saturday.

A wind advisory goes into effect on Friday as gusty winds reach over 45 miles per hour. The fast-moving line of storms will be capable of producing destructive winds over 70 miles per hour and potential tornadoes.

A red flag warning has been issued for a critical fire danger on Friday afternoon. Due to the high winds, any potential fires that could crop up would likely get out of control. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

Despite it still being March, tornado threats remain in effect along with wind damage and hail during the severe weather.

Highs reach the upper 70s and lower 80s with the coolest readings along the lakefront. The daily record at Chicago O'Hare International Airport is 81 degrees, which was reached on this day in 2012.

Map shows when severe storms are likely to reach your neighborhood

The storms are expected to roll into the western edge of the Chicago metro area by mid-evening, with areas like De Kalb and Aurora seeing impacts around 9 p.m.

The downtown Chicago area and Cook County at large should see storms closer to 10 p.m. and beyond.

Bannon says that the metro area could still see severe storm impacts well beyond midnight going into the early Saturday morning hours.

Weekend will bring a mix in temperatures to Chicago

Storms clear early Saturday, giving way to dry conditions for the Chicago River dyeing and parade. Saturday will be an even windier day as gusts exceed 60 miles per hour.

A high wind watch is in effect as winds of this strength will likely cause tree damage, possible power outages, and make travel difficult.

The intense winds are expected to subside Saturday into Sunday morning. There will be a colder feel by the end of the weekend with highs in the lower 40s.