Severe weather a concern for Beyoncé concert at Chicago's Soldier Field Thursday night

Beyoncé was set to take the stage at Soldier Field Thursday night for the first night of her Cowboy Carter tour in Chicago, but as the BeyHive prepares to swarm, so does the threat of severe weather.

Tickets have been dropping in price. On StubHub earlier Thursday, tickets were as low as $98, compared to about $140 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, those pouring into Soldier Field have also poured a lot into preparing for the show, in terms of outfits and looks. When CBS News Chicago asked about whether those people were bringing ponchos — as umbrellas are not allowed inside — they said no.

The show must go on, and they came as they were.

When Beyoncé brought her Renaissance Tour to Chicago in 2023, heavy rain forced Soldier Field to pause admissions and hold people in place. Beyoncé ended up starting late.

But on Thursday, vendors were selling merchandise as if rain and storms were not a worry. They said their merch trailers have hard tops, and their windows also shut if they have to close up shop for rain or storms.

The organizers at Soldier Field would not outline their exact plans should severe weather hit, but they did say they are focused on safety:

"Our primary objective is to keep all our guests safe and secure. We have vast experience in handling severe weather on major event days. Our severe weather plans are ready to implement if the need should arise."

Gates for the Beyoncé show open at 5 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. — with more shows scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

At least some people attending the concert said they plan on attending a second show — hoping if they see rain Thursday, there will be better weather this weekend.