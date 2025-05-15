Large hail, possible tornadoes as severe storms approach Chicago area

Highs in the 90s on Thursday in Chicago with severe storms approaching

Highs in the 90s on Thursday in Chicago with severe storms approaching

Possible record-breaking highs are expected as severe storms approach the Chicago area on Thursday.

There's a possibility for strong to severe thunderstorms late in the day and night. The Storm Prediction Center has put Chicago under a level 3 risk for severe weather across parts of the city.

Large hail, wind, and possible tornadoes are expected during severe weather between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Thursday's Highs will be in the low 90s. The record for Chicago of 91 degrees was set back in 1962.

Strong winds are expected on Friday, aiding in an elevated fire danger threat. Temperatures will stay in the 80s for another day before cooling for the weekend.

Windy Saturday with highs in the 70s. Less wind Sunday with falling afternoon temperatures.