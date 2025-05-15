Watch CBS News
Large hail, possible tornadoes as severe storms approach Chicago area

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Highs in the 90s on Thursday in Chicago with severe storms approaching
Highs in the 90s on Thursday in Chicago with severe storms approaching

Possible record-breaking highs are expected as severe storms approach the Chicago area on Thursday. 

There's a possibility for strong to severe thunderstorms late in the day and night. The Storm Prediction Center has put Chicago under a level 3 risk for severe weather across parts of the city. 

ec071892-85aa-4149-a89a-700ac9b9034a-1.png

Large hail, wind, and possible tornadoes are expected during severe weather between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. 

cc67aa64-743a-474f-844b-3262550fc2c6.png

Thursday's Highs will be in the low 90s. The record for Chicago of 91 degrees was set back in 1962. 

a141aaed-fc35-457e-a176-22d148c0eb98-1.png

Strong winds are expected on Friday, aiding in an elevated fire danger threat. Temperatures will stay in the 80s for another day before cooling for the weekend. 

Windy Saturday with highs in the 70s. Less wind Sunday with falling afternoon temperatures. 

Laura Bannon

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

