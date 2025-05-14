BeyHive buzzing in Chicago salons ahead of Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" shows at Soldier Field

Soldier Field soon will be packed by the BeyHive, as Beyoncé prepares for three nights of her Cowboy Carter Tour in Chicago.

One place that's already buzzing is the beauty shop.

The Beyhive was buzzing Wednesday inside Keystylist Salon in the Beverly neighborhood.

Nia Miara Payne is going to see Beyoncé at Soldier Field on Saturday. It's the first time she's ever attended a Beyoncé show.

"I told myself after the Renaissance Tour, when I didn't buy a ticket, that the next concert that she had or the next tour that she went on, I would actually buy a ticket," Payne said.

After spending a pretty penny for floor seats, she had to make sure her hair was done just right.

"I knew I wanted to wear a cowboy hat, so I knew that my hair needed to be down, but my hair is natural. So I needed some protective style," she said.

She's getting a wig made, and Keystylist owner Kesha Levy is making it. Levy said Payne has been a loyal client since 2017.

Levy, a stylist for 27 years, said she knew something was up when her clients asked for last-minute favors.

"It's too many people calling to say, 'Can you fit me in?' When I get too many, 'Can you fit me ins' then I know something's going on in Chicago," she said.

Levy's salon is normally closed on Wednesdays, but she opened her doors this Wednesday specifically for Beyonce fans.

"My loyal clients, I had to come in, and I had to make sure I was there for them. And it takes no time," Levy said.

Crews at Soldier Field were busy Wednesday setting up the stage for the first night of the Cowboy Carter Tour in Chicago, which kicks off Thursday night.

As crews make final preparations, Levy will be spending her time in Beverly making sure her clients look their best.

"We make sure we come sharp. Everybody in Chicago wants to be sharp," she said.

Although Levy won't do Beyoncé's hair, she said Beyoncé's sign language interpreter will come to her salon this week to get her hair done for Saturday's show.

Beyoncé's three shows at Soldier Field are set for Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, at 7 p.m. for each concert.

As of Wednesday afternoon, some tickets were still available in the so-called "Sweet Honey Pit," a standing room only section right in front of the stage for $687 each. Available tickets range from $103 for limited view seating in the upper deck at Soldier Field to more than $9,500 for front-row seats in the floor section.