NOAA, University of Oklahoma ask Indiana, Illinois tornado survivors to share their stories

Researchers at the University of Oklahoma and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are gathering information from people impacted by tornadoes, including here in Illinois.

The University of Oklahoma's Cooperative Institute for Severe and High Impact Weather Research and Operations and NOAA's National Severe Storms Laboratory created a short survey for any member of the public who has recently experienced a tornado.

The data will help them understand how people get their information about tornadoes and severe weather, and what they do in response.

The survey can be found here on NOAA's website.

Tornadoes recently tore through Aroma Park, Illinois and Lake Village, Indiana, leaving three dead in their wake.

In Aroma Park, 65-year-old Maurice Norington was found dead in his home the day after an EF-3 tornado caused severe damage to the small town.

In Lake Village, Ed and Arlene Kozlowksi were killed during another EF-3 tornado touchdown.