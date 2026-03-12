Cleanup continues for Kankakee County after destructive EF-3 tornado

Communities across Kankakee County, Illinois, are waking up to another day of cleanup after an EF-3 ripped through the area, leaving major damage.

Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to visit Aroma Park, just south of Kankakee, on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said the county declared a state of emergency due to the severity of the storm damage.

Tuesday's severe storms spread across multiple counties in northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana. It was a powerful EF-3 tornado with peak winds of 150 miles per hour, tearing through Kankakee County, leaving portions of Aroma Park decimated.

Video from CBS News Skywatch shows the path of destruction with homes flattened, trees uprooted and shredded, and debris scattered across entire neighborhoods that were wiped out in a matter of seconds.

Kankakee School District 111 remains closed, meals available

While Kankakee School District 111 remains closed for another day on Thursday, the school community is stepping in to provide meals and donated essentials to community members in need.

The district will be providing three meals at the Lincoln Cultural Center on Thrusday and Friday. The school community is accepting donations of essential items, including water, non-perishable food, and hygiene items.

Donation drop-off and pick-up will also be available to community members.