Long road ahead for Lake Village, Indiana, after deadly tornado

Restoration efforts continued in Northwest Indiana on Thursday after a massive tornado ripped through the town of Lake Village earlier this week — leaving an elderly couple dead.

CBS News Chicago crews were out in Lake Village all day Wednesday, and multiple people said the same thing — it all happened so fast.

The National Weather Service confirmed that Lake Village got hit by an EF3 tornado, which means winds of up to 150 mph.

Lake Village is a rural town with population estimates that vary by source, but which all online sources place at well under 1,000 people. Altogether, the storm damaged more than 100 buildings in Lake Village — destroying at least 32 of them.

Homes and a gas station were leveled, among other buildings.

On Thursday morning in the parking lot of what was a Family Dollar store in Lake Village, there were still pieces of sheetrock, tree limbs, and pieces of debris — including lots of bricks that appeared to have been sheared right off. The façade completely fell down, and lights were hanging out.

At the gas station across the way, pumps were tipped and the roof was completely sheared off. Power lines nearby were bent.

Steven Travis said he was home when the storm came barreling down his street, and had to rush to take cover in his closet for safety.

"I was looking out the front window and I seen a dumpster fly by; that's when I went for cover," he said. "I went to the bedroom. The roof lifted off, the ceiling come down, knocked me down, I climbed into the closet. And that's where I come out and debris was everywhere. I mean, the place was destroyed."

Search and rescue crews were out on Wednesday to make sure everyone was accounted for.

A total of 10 people were injured in Lake Village.

Lake Village residents Ed Kozlowski and his wife, Arlene, didn't survive the tornado. The 89- and 86-year-old died from blunt force trauma, according to the Newton County, Indiana Coroner's office.

The couple's son-in-law described them as wonderful human beings who lived a good life. He imagined how quickly the storm took their lives.

"We were talking on the way here," said son-in-law Steve Rehfeldt. "These cars, they're big heavy V8 engines in big trucks, and the wind has literally taken his car, which was parked somewhere — you know, maybe even like right there — and taken it and flipped it upside down."

People in surrounding communities stepped up to help Lake Village residents. Donations of pet food, water, and toilet paper, among other commodities, came in by truckload Wednesday night.

Energy provider NIPSCO said the storm broke at least 130 poles and damaged two solar facilities in the area, leaving 11,000 homes in the dark on Tuesday night.