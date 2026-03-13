Man killed in Aroma Park tornado identified after EF-3 storm hits Kankakee County

The man found dead in Aroma Park home after an EF-3 tornado touched down in Kankakee County on Tuesday has been identified.

Officials identified the victim as Maurice Norington, who they said died from what appears to be "injuries sustained from the storm."

The Kankakee County Sheriff's Office confirmed Norington was found by employees of a service company working to clear the area.

The Kankakee County Sheriff's office said that, around 4:25 p.m. on Thursday, deputies were notified about a tornado victim found inside a damaged home in Aroma Park. Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner later confirmed the death.

Tuesday's severe storms spread across multiple counties in northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana. It was a powerful EF-3 tornado, with peak winds of 150 miles per hour, which tore through Kankakee County, leaving portions of Aroma Park decimated.

The tornado damaged 500 buildings around Kankakee County, with 30 homes completely destroyed.

On Wednesday, Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said the county declared a state of emergency due to the severity of the storm damage.