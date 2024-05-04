Wisconsin police fatally shot student after he pointed pellet rifle at them, state DOJ says

Wisconsin police kill shooter outside middle school Wisconsin police kill shooter outside middle school 00:39

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — Police in Wisconsin fatally shot a student who had pointed a pellet rifle in their direction outside a middle school, according to the state's Department of Justice.

On Saturday, the Wisconsin DOJ released an update to its ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting outside Mount Horeb Middle School.

The DOJ said someone called 911 shortly before 11:15 a.m. Wednesday after observing a person moving toward the middle school with a backpack and "what appeared to be a long gun." The state's attorney general later confirmed that the subject was a male student and a minor, but did not say which school he attended.

Officers from the Mount Horeb Police Department responded to the scene where they found a person matching the reported description east of the school's main entrance. The officers ordered the student to drop the weapon, but he did not comply. According to the DOJ, that's when the student pointed a weapon at the officers, who then shot and killed him.

People wait for their children outside the Mount Horeb School District bus station in Mount Horeb, Wis., where students were taken after an active shooter situation at the middle school, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Authorities said without giving details that the "alleged assailant" was harmed, and a witness said she had heard gunshots and saw dozens of children running. Todd Richmond / AP

A Ruger .177 caliber pellet rifle was recovered on the scene.

Officials said the student never gained entry to the school.

"No law enforcement officers or witnesses were physically injured during the incident," the DOJ said.

The officers involved in the shooting were wearing body cameras. They are on administrative leave.

Wisconsin DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the multi-agency investigation.

"DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney when the investigation concludes," the DOJ said.

Mount Horeb is located about 25 miles west of Madison.

NOTE: Video is from May 1, 2024.