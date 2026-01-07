Deadly Minneapolis ICE shooting echoes Franklin Park, Marimar Martinez shootings during Operation Midway Blitz

The fatal shooting of a woman by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday recalls shootings by federal immigration agents in Chicago during the height of Operation Midway Blitz in the fall.

Minneapolis police said federal agents and local protesters clashed starting around 9:30 a.m. near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue. Witnesses told CBS News Minnesota they saw a Honda Pilot blocked by multiple federal agents, and an agent trying to open the driver's side door, where a woman was seated in the driver's seat.

The woman put her car into reverse, then into drive, and then three shots were fired, witnesses said. When the woman was pulled from the Pilot, paramedics could be seen giving her CPR. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirmed the woman died, and claimed the agent fired out of "fear for his life" as she allegedly tried to ram him, and that it was an incident of "domestic terrorism."

The woman has not been identified, but Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said she was 37 years old and other city leaders said she was a legal observer of federal immigration agents as they conduct operations in the Twin Cities, and that she wasn't the target of an immigration arrest.

The incident may sound familiar to people in the Chicago area, as it recalls two shootings last fall at the height of Operation Midway Blitz.

ICE agent shoots, kills undocumented immigrant in Franklin Park

On Sept. 12, 2025, an ICE agent shot and killed an undocumented immigrant from Mexico in Franklin Park, Illinois.

DHS claimed at the time that 38-year-old Silvero Villegas-Gonzalez, a father of two, had tried to use his car to drive into agents when they tried to detain him. DHS officials also claimed the ICE agent who opened fire had been dragged by the car and suffered "severe injuries."

But surveillance video from two local businesses showed Villegas-Gonzalez backing up and driving away while an agent was on either side of his car; the agent on the passenger side continues standing there, but the agent at the driver's side can't be seen.

And in body cam video released two weeks later, the agent is heard describing his own injuries as "nothing major" after the shooting.

"I got dragged a little bit," the agent says in the video.

DHS claimed that Villegas-Gonzalez was being targeted by ICE agents because of a criminal history that included reckless driving, but CBS News Chicago investigators found that he only had a record of four traffic violations between 2010 and 2019 for offenses that included speeding, an expired driver's license, not having insurance and not having a child restraint seat.

Attorney Manuel Carednas, who represented Villegas-Gonzalez in two of those cases, said his client, while undocumented, was respectful, hardworking and compliant with all court instructions regarding his traffic violations.

"If he had to go to court he would go to court. If he had to pay a fine or he had to do anything the court required, he was very compliant," Cardenas said.

Woman shot by federal agents, accused of "ramming" officers

On Oct. 5, 2025, federal agents shot a woman in the city's Brighton Park neighborhood after DHS officials said they had been "boxed in" by protesters opposing immigration enforcement operations in the neighborhood.

DHS claimed U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents were "boxed in by 10 cars," and that one driver had a gun, which they claimed was a semi-automatic weapon. As a result, DHS said, agents opened fire, striking the driver. The agents fired five shots while the driver was still inside her car.

The driver was later identified as 31-year-old Marimar Martinez. She was not seriously injured and was able to drive away from the scene. Paramedics found her and her car at a repair shop about a mile away, at which time they were able to take her to a hospital where she was treated and released.

Less than a week later, a federal grand jury indicted Martinez and her passenger, 21-year-old Anthony Ian Santos Ruiz, for assault and attempted murder of a federal employee in the incident. They claimed she had rammed the agent's SUV before he opened fire.

While DHS claimed Martinez had a semi-automatic weapon, she did not face any gun charges.

Martinez pleaded not guilty, and it came out in court that the Border Patrol agent who shot Martinez had been allowed to drive that SUV back to Maine, more than 1,000 miles away, despite being central evidence in the trial. Martinez's attorney sought a hearing to determine whether federal authorities improperly destroyed evidence in the cranial case against her by allowing the SUV to be taken back to Maine.

Then, near the end of November, federal prosecutors dropped all charges against Martinez and Ruiz. The charges were dismissed with prejudice, meaning prosecutors cannot refile them in the future.

"These agents were lying about what happened. Ms. Martinez never rammed anybody. These agents hit Ms. Martinez. These agents jumped out and shot Ms. Martinez, a U.S. citizen, whose only crime was warning her fellow community members that ICE was in the neighborhood," said attorney Christopher Parente, who represented Martinez. "That is not a crime. She didn't deserve to be shot."

Parente said there is another investigation with a separate U.S. Attorney's office to hold the agent who shot his client responsible for the incident, but no further developments in that case have been shared.

Illinois politicians condemn Minneapolis ICE shooting

Politicians in Illinois moved swiftly to condemn the Minneapolis shooting.

"This is Donald Trump's America: a woman is dead because ICE is operating with impunity in our neighborhoods," wrote U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL 8th) in a statement. "This horrific loss of life is devastating and never should have happened. My heart is with her family and loved ones, who are now grieving a senseless tragedy. I will be demanding full answers and accountability from the Trump administration. When federal agents are unleashed without restraint or oversight, the consequences are deadly—and the responsibility for this killing is on their hands."

"Today's tragic shooting once again proves that ICE is not in our cities to protect people or for public safety. They are separating families, not only by distance and countries—but by death. My sincere condolences are with the family and loved ones of the woman who died," wrote U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (D-IL 2nd). " As details come forward about the shooting, I urge the truth to come to light. The city of Chicago knows all too well that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem only lies. After the deadly shooting of Silverio Villegas González during a traffic stop, Secretary Noem tried to hide the truth, but bodycam footage disproved injuries sustained by the ICE officer. The Minneapolis Mayor has already said that video disputes Secretary Noem's claims. It's clear that to achieve public safety, ICE must leave our cities immediately."

"The brutal, unnecessary shooting death of a woman in Minneapolis today by an ICE officer is a shocking and devastating tragedy and a stain on our entire nation," wrote U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL 2nd). "The agents carrying out these ICE raids are federal officers with a sacred duty to uphold the law and protect our communities, not terrorize them. Those officers responsible for today's horrific shooting must face a thorough investigation and be held to full account for their actions. Sending strength to the Minneapolis community. Chicagoland knows all too well the trauma and terror Trump's chaotic immigration operations bring to otherwise peaceful communities. Our President should be making America and Americans safer. He is failing."

