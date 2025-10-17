Car at center of case against Chicago woman Marimar Martinez, shot by Border Patrol, moved thousands of miles

A key piece of evidence in the assault trial of a Chicago woman who was shot by Border Patrol agents in the city's Brighton Park neighborhood is no longer in the state of Illinois.

Marimar Martinez, 30, has pleaded not guilty to assaulting a federal agent. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Martinez was in a car that blocked Border Patrol agents near 39th and Kedzie.

DHS officials said the agents were rammed by vehicles and "boxed in by 10 cars." That's when they got out of their car and fired five shots at Martinez, who was still in her car.

In their original account of the incident, DHS said one of the driver has a semi-automatic weapons, but Marinez is not accused of any gun charges.

In court Thursday, attorneys for Martinez and the Department of Justice painted very different pictures of the incident, but discussion quickly turned to the federal vehicle at the center of the incident.

That car that federal agents say Martinez rammed into has been moved more than 1,000 miles away to Maine.

Attorneys said the car could be critical evidence in the trial.

A trial date was supposed to be set Thursday, but the parties are now due back in court Monday.