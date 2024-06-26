Highland Park parade shooting suspect backs out of plea deal

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- The Highland Park July 4th parade shooting suspect backed out of a plea deal on Wednesday during a hearing.

The state offered a plea deal involving a guilty plea to 55 charges, including seven counts of murder and only 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. Under the plea, the defendant would be sentenced to natural life imprisonment.

The suspect, who appeared in court in a wheelchair, initially would not answer whether or not he accepted the deal so the court went to a recess. He then refused the deal.

A trial date of Feb. 24, 2025, was set this past winter.

CBS 2's legal analyst Irv Miller said the suspect, "wanted to be in control today." Miller said the plea refusal was not surprising to him.

Last week, CBS 2 received a copy of a letter issued to victims and their families, which gave a heads-up that Robert Crimo III is expected to change his plea. Under the deal, the defendant would be sentenced to natural life imprisonment

"It is expected that a change of plea will be presented to Judge Victoria Rossetti at the request of the state and the defense," the letter read.

Crimo was charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder, three counts for each person who died, along with 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery, one for each surviving victim who was struck by a bullet, bullet fragment, or shrapnel.He previously pleaded not guilty, and

Those who were killed in the Independence Day parade attack were 64-year-old Katherine Goldstein, of Highland Park; 35-year-old Irina McCarthy, of Highland Park; 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy, of Highland Park; 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim, of Highland Park; 88-year-old Stephen Straus, of Highland Park; 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, of Morelos, Mexico; and 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo, of Waukegan.

A total of 48 people were also wounded in the shooting. Among them was Cooper Roberts, then 8, who was left paralyzed from the waist down.

The suspect remains in custody at the Lake County Jail.