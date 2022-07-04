Man killed in Highland Park mass shooting was visiting family from Mexico

Family tells of Highland Park shooting victim who died in his late 70s

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) – One of those killed in Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park was visiting his family in the area.

The family of Nicolas Toledo told CBS 2's Tim McNicholas he was one of those shot and killed during Monday's mass shooting at the July 4th parade in Highland Park. Toledo was from Mexico and was visiting his family for about the past month.

Kimberly Rangel, Toledo's granddaughter, said her grandfather was in his late 70s, loved to go fishing, paint, and go on walks with his family in the park.

The family of Nicolas Toledo tells me he was one of the people shot and killed at the Highland Park 4th of July Parade. “We are all feeling pretty numb. We’re all pretty broken inside,” his granddaughter said. She shared these photos with @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/rDtiq5ijrL — Tim McNicholas (@TimMcNicholas) July 4, 2022

She said her mother had called her through tears to tell her Toledo had been shot and killed.

"We are all feeling pretty numb," Rangel said. "We're all pretty broken inside."

The family said Toledo had also met and was beginning to form a bond with his great-granddaughter.

Other family members of Toledo were also injured during the shooting, but they are expected to survive.