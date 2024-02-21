Accused Highland Park shooter will stand trial in February 2025, judge rules

CHICAGO (CBS) – The man charged with killing seven people and injuring dozens more at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park in 2022 will stand trial in February 2025, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

Robert Crimo III, 23, was charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder, three counts for each person who died, along with 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery, one for each surviving victim who was struck by a bullet, bullet fragment, or shrapnel.

Judge Victoria Rossetti on Wednesday scheduled the trial to begin on Feb. 24, 2025, the Associated Press reported.

Crimo's attorneys suggested pushing the trial back until February 2025, while prosecutors suggested having the trial in September or October of this year. The judge in the case told the two sides to discuss possible trial dates before Crimo's next court appearance on Wednesday.

In a statement, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said his office "would have been ready for trial this month."

"As Chief Ben Dillon said, we will be ready for trial on February 24, 2025. Our team of prosecutors and victim specialist have been meeting with and talking with the victims since this horrible crime. We will continue to do so. The most important thing is that we secure certain justice as best as we can for the victims, families, survivors, and the entire Lake County community."

Rinehart's office said Crimo remains in custody at the Lake County Jail. The next court date is scheduled for April 24, 2024.

Those who were killed in the attack were 64-year-old Katherine Goldstein, of Highland Park; 35-year-old Irina McCarthy, of Highland Park; 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy, of Highland Park; 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim, of Highland Park; 88-year-old Stephen Straus, of Highland Park; 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, of Morelos, Mexico; and 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo, of Waukegan.