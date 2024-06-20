Suspect in 2022 Highland Park parade shooting expected to change plea, letter says

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- The man accused in the 2022 Highland Park parade shooting that left seven people dead is expected to change his plea, according to a letter to victims and their families.

The letter, a copy of which was obtained by CBS 2, indicated that a hearing was planned for Wednesday of next week at the Lake County Criminal Court Tower in Waukegan in the case of Robert Crimo III.

"It is expected that a change of plea will be presented to Judge Victoria Rossetti at the request of the state and the defense," the letter read.

Crimo was charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder, three counts for each person who died, along with 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery, one for each surviving victim who was struck by a bullet, bullet fragment, or shrapnel.

He has previously pleaded not guilty, and a trial date of Feb. 24, 2025, was set this past winter.

Those who were killed in the attack were 64-year-old Katherine Goldstein, of Highland Park; 35-year-old Irina McCarthy, of Highland Park; 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy, of Highland Park; 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim, of Highland Park; 88-year-old Stephen Straus, of Highland Park; 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, of Morelos, Mexico; and 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo, of Waukegan.

A total of 48 people were also wounded in the shooting. Among them was Cooper Roberts, then 8, who was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Crimo remains in custody at the Lake County Jail.