Nearing one-year anniversary of parade shooting, Billy Corgan to host fundraiser for survivor Cooper Roberts

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- As we approach the one-year mark of the Highland Park July 4th parade shooting, the community is moving forward.

This includes Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy who survived the shooting, but was left partially paralyzed.

Now in Cooper's honor, a fundraiser is in the works – hosted by none other than Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza sat down with Corgan on Wednesday to talk about what's next for the Roberts family and the community.

"It's heavy," Corgan said. "I think this anniversary coming up – I mean, you certainly spend a lot of time reviewing the events of that horrible day, and of course, the aftermath."

As Highland Park prepares to mark one year to mark the attack in which a celebration of America's independence was shattered by gunfire.

Seven people died in the attack:

Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park

Irina McCarthy, 39, of Highland Park

Kevin McCarthy, 37, of Highland Park

Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park

Jacki Sundheim, 63, of Highland Park

Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, of Morelos, Mexico

Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, of Waukegan.

Cooper Roberts was the youngest of those injured. He has been paralyzed and in a wheelchair since the shooting happened.

"I think the most important thing is that we continue to demonstrate that our thoughts and prayers are with the families and the victims – long after this incident sort of fades," Corgan said.

Corgan's teahouse, Madame ZuZu's, is around the corner from where the shooting happened. As part of the community, the healing process for Corgan is personal

That is why on Saturday, July 8, the National Wrestling Alliance – also owned by Corgan – will put on a free event in Highland Park.

The event is called "HP Cares for Cooper."

"It's all in support of Cooper Roberts and the Roberts family," said Corgan.

Corgan connected with Cooper's mom, Dr. Keely Roberts, to make the event happen. Corgan is used to people knowing who he is for obvious reasons, but in this case, he was the one who knew Dr. Roberts' story before he met her.

"It was like talking to an old friend, because, you know, certainly – it's weird, because I'm used to people feeling like they know me," Corgan said. "But because we obviously followed the story with Cooper, and the family, I felt like I knew her, in the reverse."

The pair has the same goal – as does the community.

"Whatever's going to go on with Cooper in the future – whatever he faces on the physical level – he needs to know that he's an important part of this community," Corgan said.

Franza asked Corgan what he loves most about the Highland Park community – and what the horrible events of last year highlighted about just why he loves it so much.

"I certainly think that this is an issue that everyone wants solved," Corgan said. "There's no easy answer, but this is a community that's charged up to find those answers, and I think if there's any silver lining here, I think Highland Park will always be part of the discussion of what's going to happen."

Contributions will go directly to find Cooper's ongoing care and necessary medical equipment.

The July 8 event is free at the Highland Park Rec Center, at 1207 Park Ave. W. in Highland Park. Tickets went on sale on Tuesday at NWATix.com.

While admission is free, fans who want VIP tickets in the first or second rows can reserve such tickets for a donation of $75 or more, organizers say. Any other donations are also welcome.

Event sponsorships and a raffle will also benefit Cooper.