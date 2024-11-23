1 killed, 3 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least one person was killed and three other people were hurt in weekend shootings across the city as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 28 to 35, according to Chicago police.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 31-year-old woman was arguing with a known person around 8:05 p.m. in the 5800 block of West North Avenue that turned into a fight. That's when the person fired a gunshot at the victim, hitting her in the right arm, before leaving the scene.

The victim was taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition. As of Saturday, no arrests were made.

Within the same hour, a food vendor, a 35-year-old man, was approached by a 30-year-old man around 8:50 p.m. in the 300 block of South Central Avenue. The two got into a brief struggle before both pulled out guns and exchanged gunfire. The vendor is a concealed carry license holder.

The offender suffered multiple gunshots to his body and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

The vendor was shot in his right arm and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. Two firearms were recovered at the scene.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 10:41 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Chicago Avenue, a man, 28, was near the sidewalk when he was approached by an unknown person on a bicycle who pulled out a handgun and fired shots. The victim was hit in the back, leg, and rear and self-transported to Norwegian Hospital, initially reported in serious condition.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either incident.

