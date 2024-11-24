COPA investigating after shots fired at off-duty Chicago police officer on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating after shots were fired at an off-duty Chicago police officer early Sunday morning in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said that just before 2 a.m., the officer was confronted by an armed person in the 100 block of East 57th Street, and the two exchanged gunfire.

At least one other person fired shots in the officer's direction, police said.

Both gunmen left the scene. No one was hit by the gunfire.

COPA and the Investigative Response Team are investigating.

A similar incident happened last Sunday when another off-duty Chicago police officer was shot at by two people in South Loop.

In that incident, a 25-year-old man was on the sidewalk just before 4 a.m. in the 0-100 block of West Polk Street when two unknown people approached him. The off-duty officer, a 25-year-old woman, approached the group in a vehicle, and the two people pulled out a firearm and shot at the officer, who returned fire. No one was injured in the shooting.

No arrests were made in either incident, and no further information was immediately available.