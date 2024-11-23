Attacker killed, food vendor hurt after shootout on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man is dead and a food vendor was hurt following a shootout during an attempted robbery Friday night on the city's West Side.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 300 block of South Central Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

Chicago police said the vendor, a 35-year-old man, was approached by a 30-year-old man, and then a brief struggle ensued. The man and the vendor, who is a concealed carry license holder, both pulled out a firearm and exchanged gunfire.

Chicago fire crews arrived at the scene and treated both men.

The man was hit multiple times in his body and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died. The vendor was hit in his right arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Family members of the vendor said he's been serving the community for nearly 10 years and that he acted in self-defense.

"We are very confused as to why this would happen to him, but we understand that it's the holidays, and people do very strange things to come up on money," Jacquetta Jones said.

Two firearms were found at the scene.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.