Shooting in Chicago's Little Village community leaves man dead, woman wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was killed and a woman was wounded Sunday afternoon on busy 26th Street in the Little Village neighborhood.

At 4 p.m., the 43-year-old man and the 41-year-old woman were standing on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of West 26th Street, just west of Pulaski Road, when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and someone inside shot them both.

The man was shot multiple times throughout the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died. The woman was shot in the left leg and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

The shooters' vehicle fled in an unknown direction.

No one was in custody late Sunday. Harrison Area detectives are investigating.

This was the second deadly shooting in Little Village within less than 24 hours. Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, one teen was killed and another was wounded in the 2600 block of South Avers Avenue, only a couple of blocks from the Sunday night shooting scene.

Jesús M. Sanchez, 16, was killed in the shooting. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the back.