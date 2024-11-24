1 teen killed, another hurt after shooting in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) — One teen was killed and another was wounded after a shooting early Sunday morning in the Little Village neighborhood.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of South Avers Avenue.

Chicago police said the victims were standing on the sidewalk when shots were fired. Both were taken to area hospitals by fire crews.

A 16-year-old male was taken by the CFD to Mt. Sinai in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and later died. The teen was identified as Jesus M. Sanchez by the Medical Examiner's Office.

The second teen, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to Stroger in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

As of Sunday, there is no one in custody.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.