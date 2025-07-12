1 dead, 5 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

Man shot by gunman on scooter on Near North Side

At least one person was killed and five others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago, according to police.

The ages of the victims range from 31 to 43.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 36-year-old man was near the street around 6:48 in the 700 block of South Springfield Avenue when he was shot multiple times in the body.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Later in the evening, a 32-year-old man self-transported to Christ Hospital after he was shot multiple times in the arm in the 6600 block of South State Street just after 8:30 p.m. he was treated and released.

Police said the victim could not provide additional details about the incident.

About an hour later, a 40-year-old man was sitting inside a parked car in the 500 block of West Scott Street just before 9:30 p.m. when a man on a scooter approached and pulled out a gun. The victim also pulled out a gun.

The victim was shot once in the leg and groin. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.

Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 9:40 p.m. in the 13200 block of South Langley Avenue, police responded to a report of a person shot and found a 43-year-old man outside on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim died at the scene.

At 11:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 98th Street, a 31-year-old man self-transported to Christ Hospital after being shot once in the leg in serious condition. He told officers that he was shot at by an unknown man wearing all black. He could not provide further details of the incident. A preliminary investigation indicates that the incident occurred inside a residence.

Shootings from Saturday

At 1:28 a.m. in the 2900 block of South Federal Street, a 34-year-old woman was outside when she was shot at by an unknown man who fled the scene on foot. She was hit in the leg and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either incident.

