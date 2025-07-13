Watch CBS News
Teen shot by robber on electric scooter in Chicago's West Rogers Park neighborhood, police say

Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
A 17-year-old boy was robbed and shot by an assailant on an electric scooter in Chicago's West Rogers Park neighborhood late Sunday afternoon.

At 5:15 p.m., the teen was in the 2100 block of West Granville Avenue when a man on an electric scooter came up and robbed him at gunpoint, police said.

The robber took the victim's property, and then shot him, police said.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body and forearm, and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition, police said.

The robber sped off on the electric scooter in an unknown direction.

No one was in custody late Sunday. Belmont Area detectives are investigating.

