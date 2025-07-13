Man dead after shooting in Cabrini Rowhouses on Chicago's Near North Side
Chicago police were searching for a gunman late Sunday after a deadly shooting in the Cabrini Rowhouses on the Near North Side.
Police were called at 12:20 a.m. Sunday for gunfire in the 800 block of North Cambridge Avenue, near Chestnut Street, where the last remaining occupied section of the Cabrini-Green public housing development is located.
Officers arrived to find a 41-year-old man outside on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died a short time later.
No one was in custody late Sunday. Belmont Area detectives are investigating.