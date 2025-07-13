Man dead after shooting in Cabrini Rowhouses on Chicago's Near North Side

Man killed in shooting overnight near Cabrini Rowhouses

Man killed in shooting overnight near Cabrini Rowhouses

Man killed in shooting overnight near Cabrini Rowhouses

Chicago police were searching for a gunman late Sunday after a deadly shooting in the Cabrini Rowhouses on the Near North Side.

Police were called at 12:20 a.m. Sunday for gunfire in the 800 block of North Cambridge Avenue, near Chestnut Street, where the last remaining occupied section of the Cabrini-Green public housing development is located.

Officers arrived to find a 41-year-old man outside on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died a short time later.

No one was in custody late Sunday. Belmont Area detectives are investigating.