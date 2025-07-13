Watch CBS News
Local News

2 men wounded in shooting in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Steffanie Dupree

/ CBS Chicago

2 men shot while walking in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood
2 men shot while walking in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood 00:25

Two men were recovering Sunday evening after a shooting in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the 7700 block of South Kingston Avenue.

Police said two men — one 37 years old, the other of an unknown age — were walking nearby when a car pulled up. Two men got out and started firing, shooting both eh men.

The 37-year-old man was shot once in the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The second man was shot twice in the hip and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

No one was in custody late Sunday. Calumet Area detectives are investigating.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.