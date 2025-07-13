2 men wounded in shooting in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

2 men shot while walking in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

2 men shot while walking in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

Two men were recovering Sunday evening after a shooting in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the 7700 block of South Kingston Avenue.

Police said two men — one 37 years old, the other of an unknown age — were walking nearby when a car pulled up. Two men got out and started firing, shooting both eh men.

The 37-year-old man was shot once in the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The second man was shot twice in the hip and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

No one was in custody late Sunday. Calumet Area detectives are investigating.