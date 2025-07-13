Woman shot during overnight robbery in Lakeview, police say

Woman, 24, shot during robbery on North Side

A woman was shot during a robbery overnight in the Lakeview neighborhood.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 400 block of West Wellington Avenue.

Chicago police said the victim, a 24-year-old woman, was outside walking when a silver SUV approached her. Three men got out and demanded her belongings.

Police said a physical struggle ensued, and one of the robbers shot the woman in the abdomen before the group got back into the SUV and left the scene.

The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

As of Sunday, no one is in custody.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.