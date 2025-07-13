Watch CBS News
Woman shot during overnight robbery in Lakeview, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
/ CBS Chicago

A woman was shot during a robbery overnight in the Lakeview neighborhood.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 400 block of West Wellington Avenue.

Chicago police said the victim, a 24-year-old woman, was outside walking when a silver SUV approached her. Three men got out and demanded her belongings.

Police said a physical struggle ensued, and one of the robbers shot the woman in the abdomen before the group got back into the SUV and left the scene.

The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

As of Sunday, no one is in custody.

Area 3 detectives are investigating. 

