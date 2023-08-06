Chicago weekend shootings: 4 dead,19 hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four people are dead, and 19 people were hurt in weekend shootings as of Sunday. The victim's ages range from 8 to 60.

In the first shooting of the weekend, police responded to a person shot around 10:44 p.m., in the 2600 block of West 72nd Street in Marquette Park, and found a 31-year-old man who was struck by gunfire multiple times on the torso.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition.

Police say the victim was unable to provide further details of the incident and there is no one in custody.

Hours later, a 30-year-old man was walking northbound with a group Saturday morning, in the 1600 block of North Cicero Avenue in North Austin around 12:43 a.m., when an unknown male was seen emerging from the alley and fired multiple shots at them.

The victim was shot in the right thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Minutes later, a 29-year-man was shot while walking, in the 600 block of East 46th Street in Bronzeville just around 12:57 a.m.

The victim said he heard shots and felt pain. He was struck in the left thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Chicago police shot a suspect who they said shot at officers after a foot chase in the South Shore neighborhood on Saturday.

The Chicago Police Department said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 2400 block of East 72nd Street.

CPD interim Supt. Fred Waller said officers were conducting a narcotics investigation when a suspect fled and, after the foot chase, fired at officers.

Police then returned fire and struck the suspect in the left flank. He was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition after surgery.

No officers were injured during the incident.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 1:36 a.m. Saturday, in the 6600 block of South California Avenue, officers responded to a shots fired call and discovered a woman, 25, who suffered a graze wound to the chin. The victim was very uncooperative and refused to answer any questions about the incident and refused medical attention on the scene.

At 2:45 a.m. Saturday, in the 10700 block of South Calhoun Avenue, a woman, 40, was a passenger in a vehicle when she observed a group of unknown males on the street and then heard shots and felt pain. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the upper right thigh and was taken to U of C in critical condition.

At 2:05 a.m., Saturday, in the 4100 block of West 26th Street, a 44-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when shots were fired by an unknown offender in a vehicle. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and arm and was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

At 2:21 a.m. Saturday, in the 500 block of North State Street, a man, 40, was approached by an unknown group of males

At 5:53 a.m. Saturday, in the 2700 block of West Van Buran, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and discovered an unidentified male, around 14 years of age

At 1 a.m. Saturday, in the 6100 block of North Hoyne Avenue, a 40-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right hand. The victim self-transported to Swedish Convent Hospital in good condition. The victim said he was in the alley when two unknown offenders began beating him up and one offender produced a handgun and fired a shot - striking him in the right hand.

At 4:42 p.m. Saturday, in the 9400 block of South Stoney Island Avenue, a 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the foot. The victim self-transported to a local hospital in good condition and refused medical attention. The victim fled from the hospital once police showed up. The circumstances of this incident are unknown.

At 3:10 p.m. Saturday, in the 8400 block of South Wentworth Avenue, a 32-year-old man self-transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital with a gunshot wound to the finger. The victim was in a vehicle at the time of the shooting.

At 7:10 p.m. Saturday, in the 2500 block of North Richmond, a 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg. The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition. The victim was approached by two male offenders who demanded his personal property. The victim did not comply, and the offender produced a firearm and fired shots striking the victim.

At 9:40 p.m. Saturday, in the 3500 block of North Long Avenue, a known offender approaches a group from across the street and produces a handgun at which time the offender shoots an 8-year-old girl in the head

At 11:40 p.m. Saturday, in the 2400 block of North Meade Avenue, a man, 34, was seen arguing with an unknown offender

At 11:53 p.m. Saturday, in the 8200 block of South May Street, a man, 30, was in an argument with a known offender who produced a handgun and fired multiple shots. The victim was shot in both legs and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.

At 12:15 a.m. Sunday, in the 10400 block of South Avenue North, officers responding to shots fired call in the area discovered two victims who were in a residential yard who had been shot by an unknown offender. A 20-year-old man sustained seven gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to U of C in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later. An 18-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

At 1:10 a.m. Sunday, in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, a man, 26, was in an argument with an unknown offender in a business who produced a handgun and fired shots at the victim. The victim was shot in the left arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

At 2:04 a.m. Sunday, in the 12100 block of South Ashland Avenue, officers responded to shots fired call and found a male victim with a gunshot wound in the backyard of a residence. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

At 2:57 a.m. Sunday, in the 600 block of West 119th Street, a man, 30, was walking on the sidewalk when a grey sedan approached and someone unknown fired shots from inside the vehicle. The victim was shot in the left and right arm, and back and taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

At 12:01 a.m. Sunday, in the 2900 block of South State Street, A male victim, 19 was in an argument with an unknown offender and someone fired shots in the apartment complex. The victim was shot in the face and was taken to U of C in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

