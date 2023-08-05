River North shooting: Man hurt after group approaches and fires shots, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is recovering after being shot in River North Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:21 a.m. in the 500 block of North State Street.

Chicago police said the 40-year-old man was approached by a group of unknown males. One of them produced a handgun and fired multiple shots.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the upper left thigh and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area three detectives are investigating.