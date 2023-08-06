Chicago shooting: No officers hurt in South Shore police shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police were involved in a shooting in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood on Saturday evening.

The Chicago Police Department said the shooting took place in the 2400 block of East 72nd Street.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Witnesses told CBS 2's Sara Machi they heard several shots and saw one man on the ground, adding they believe police shot the man.

Chicago police have a wide perimeter set up near 73rd & Exchange in South Shore. Witnesses tell us they heard several shots and saw one man on the ground, adding they believe police shot the man. Working on more details for @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/RBtxlvTc08 — Sara Machi (@saramachi) August 6, 2023

Detectives are investigating at the scene.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability confirmed it was responding to the scene. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call 312-746-3609 or visit ChicagoCOPA.org.

A CPD officer was injured after the squad car he was in while he was responding to the shooting flipped. Police said the officer was "OK" but did not provide a specific condition.