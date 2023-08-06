Watch CBS News
Man critically hurt after being shot in head during argument in Belmont Central, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was hospitalized after being shot during an argument in the Belmont Central neighborhood Saturday night.

Chicago police said around 11:40 p.m., the 34-year-old victim was arguing with an unknown offender, in the 2400 block of North Meade Avenue, who fired multiple shots at him.

The victim was taken to Loyola Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head and rear.

No arrests were made.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

August 6, 2023

