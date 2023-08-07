Man shot while trying to stop catalytic converter thief in McKinley Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot and critically wounded after confronting a catalytic converter thief.

Police say the 35-year-old man was in his house, near 34th and Paulina just before 4:40 a.m. when he heard someone trying to steal the catalytic converter from his car.

The man approached and the offender shot him in the stomach.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.