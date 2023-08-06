Girl, 8, dead after being shot in head in Portage Park; suspect critically hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 8-year-old girl was shot and killed in the Portage Park neighborhood Saturday night.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of North Long Avenue.

As CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez reported, a group was outside when a person known to police approached them from across the street with a gun and shot the girl in the head.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition but later died.

According to a police report, the girl may have been the intended target.

Another man who was at the scene attempted to disarm the suspect who was shot in the face during that struggle.

They were taken to Illinois Masonic in critical condition.

At the scene, several evidence markers surrounded a scooter that laid on the ground outside an apartment complex. It's unclear if the little girl was on the scooter at the time.

Police also recovered a gun at the scene.

The relationship between the suspect and the girl is unknown.

People on the scene say they may have known each other but police have yet to confirm that. They are expected to provide an update Sunday morning.