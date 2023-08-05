Watch CBS News
Local News

14-year-old boy found shot in head in East Garfield Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a teenage boy was found shot in the head in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Saturday morning.

Chicago police say officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert just before 6 a.m., in the 2700 block of West Van Buren Street, and found an unidentified male, around 14 years of age, with two gunshot wounds to the head.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests were made.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by Area Four detectives.

First published on August 5, 2023 / 8:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.