8 injured in Chicago weekend shootings, according to CPD

At least eight people were injured in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday.

The ages of the victims range from 16 to 40, according to Chicago police.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 33-year-old man was struck in the shoulder by gunfire while in the 4600 block of South Evans Avenue around 5:49 p.m.

Police said the victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. They said the victim was uncooperative with responding officers.

In that same time frame, in the 1500 block of North Lockwood Avenue, around 5:50 p.m., a 24-year-old man was near the front of a residence when he was hit in the leg by gunfire from an unknown gunman.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Later in the evening, around 10:38 p.m., police officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 6600 block of South Wolcott Avenue.

Preliminary investigation indicated that an unknown offender pulled out a gun and shot into a crowd of people who were standing outside, hitting three of them.

All three were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 16-year-old boy was hit in the neck and on the side of his body. The victim self-transported in critical condition.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the left arm and the right foot. He was taken by the Chicago Fire Department in good condition.

A 40-year-old man was hit in the hip. He self-transported in good condition.

A firearm was recovered on the scene. Police did not say if anyone was in custody.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday:

At 11:10 p.m. in the 10500 block of South Halsted Street, officers responded to a call of a person shot. The victim, a 34-year-old man, was standing outside when he heard multiple shots and felt pain. He was hit in the right leg and was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

Shootings from Saturday

At 2:57 a.m. in the 3500 block of East 100th Street, a 24-year-old woman was driving her vehicle when a black vehicle occupied by an unknown gunman approached her. She then heard multiple loud noises and felt pain. The victim was hit in the right shoulder and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. The black vehicle fled the scene.

At 3:50 a.m. in the 5100 block of South Halsted Street, a 20-year-old man was outside when he heard shots and then felt pain. He was shot in his left leg and self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.



Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either incident.

Check back throughout the weekend for updates.