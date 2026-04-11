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Teen, 2 men shot after shots fired into crowd on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A teen and two men were injured after police said shots were fired into a crowd in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Friday night. 

Chicago police said someone opened fired at a group of people in the 6600 block of South Wolcott just before 10:40 p.m. 

Police said a 16-year-old boy was shot in the neck and took himself to the University of Chicago Hospital where he is listed in critical condition. 

A 28-year-old man was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm and foot. Police said he was listed in good condition. 

A40-year-old man was shot in the hip. He took himself to the same hospital in good condition, police said. 

Chicago police confirmed a fgun was recovered on scene. The circumstances surroundign the shooting are unknown at this time. 

Area One detectives are investigating.  

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