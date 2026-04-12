3 men shot, wounded on Irving Park Road on Chicago's Northwest Side

A woman shot and wounded three men early Sunday on busy Irving Park Road in the Chicago neighborhood of the same name.

At 2:47 a.m., three men were standing outside in the 2900 block of West Irving Park Road, near Francisco Avenue, when a woman took out a gun and fired at them from a distance, police said.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the right calf and a was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was listed in fair condition.

A 37-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

A 38-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

Police have not made any arrests and have not said what led up to the shooting.