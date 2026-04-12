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Crime

Teen on scooter shot, wounded in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Desiree Evans

/ CBS Chicago

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Chicago police on Sunday were investigating a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood involving a teen riding a scooter.

Police said the 18-year-old man was on Wood Street near 44th Street when he passed a group of people at 9:09 p.m. Saturday. The group shouted something at the victim, and one person in the group pulled a gun and shot him, police said.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition, police said.

Wentworth Area detectives were investigating Sunday. Further details were not immediately available.

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