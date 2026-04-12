Teen on scooter shot, wounded in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood

Chicago police on Sunday were investigating a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood involving a teen riding a scooter.

Police said the 18-year-old man was on Wood Street near 44th Street when he passed a group of people at 9:09 p.m. Saturday. The group shouted something at the victim, and one person in the group pulled a gun and shot him, police said.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition, police said.

Wentworth Area detectives were investigating Sunday. Further details were not immediately available.