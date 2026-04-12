Shooting in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood leaves woman dead, man wounded

Chicago police early Sunday were investigating a shooting that left a woman dead in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Police said at 11:45 p.m. Saturday, someone opened fire into a group of people who were standing outside in the 8000 block of South Morgan Street. This followed a quarrel between two separate parties within the group.

The shooter fled the scene in a silver sedan, police said.

A 25-year-old woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

A 36-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and the right calf and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition.

Police have not indicated whether anyone was in custody Sunday morning. Calumet Area detectives were investigating.