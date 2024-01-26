Watch CBS News
Another foggy day for Chicago area, flood watch in effect

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Fog lingers in the Chicago area. 

Rain moves in Friday morning and drizzles could continue throughout the day. A flood watch is in effect until Monday at noon for the area due to mild temperatures melting snow and ice. 

High temperatures will be in the low 40s. 

Evacuations are underway along the Kankakee River in Will County amid an ice jam break. Illinois.  A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for areas in Will and Grundy counties, specifically Wilmington, Illinois until 9:15 a.m. on Saturday. The ice jam break caused the river to rise about 3 feet, threatening areas between Wilmington and Phelan Acres. 

The Chicago area's above average temperature streak will continue with cloudy skies. 

Foggy conditions with drizzles are expected Saturday. 

Ed Curran
Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on January 26, 2024 / 5:40 AM CST

