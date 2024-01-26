Evacuations underway along Kankakee River after ice jam break causes major flooding in Wilmington, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Evacuations are underway along the Kankakee River in Will County as an ice jam break causes major flooding in Wilmington, Illinois.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Wilmington, Illinois until 9:15 a.m. on Saturday. The ice jam break caused the river to rise about 3 feet, threatening areas between Wilmington and Phelan Acres.

As of Friday morning, Will County officials reported flooding on the North and South Islands. Officials said the flooding occured "suddenly."

Residents were told to prepare to evacuate on Thursday afternoon.

The Will County Emergency Management Agency is working to evacuate the area. Officials said about 200 homes along the river are at risk.

"Will County EMA issued a mass notification message to residents, advising them of the rising water levels and the need to evacuate," officials confirmed Friday morning.

Officials said 14 individuals were successfully evacuated to a temporary shelter. Route 53, between 102nd Street and 1st St. will be closed until further notice.

About 12 miles of ice jammed up the river, one of the largest ever seen on the Kankakee River, and as it melts, it not only will cause flooding along the river, but remaining chunks of ice could damage buildings and other structures along the river as they begin flowing downstream.

This is a developing story.