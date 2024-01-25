Flash flood warning along Kankakee River southwest of Chicago due to melting ice jams

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A flash flood warning has been issued in parts of Will and Grundy counties, because an ice jam on the Kankakee River is breaking up, and could cause flooding downstream.

The National Weather Service said a flash flood warning is in effect until 9:15 a.m. Saturday, after an ice jam on the Kankakee River near Wilmington started breaking up.

That could lead to flooding of roads and buildings along the river between Wilmington and Phelan Acres. Shifting ice floes also could damage buildings along the river.

People who live along the Kankakee River between Wilmington and Phelan Acres should take immediate precautions.

About 10 miles of ice has jammed up the river, and as it starts to melt, it not only could cause flooding along the river, but remaining chunks of ice could damage buildings along the river as they begin flowing downstream.

Earlier this week, Will County Emergency Management Agency officials said, while conditions on the river were gradually improving, a large portion of the river was still covered in ice, which was expected to begin melting rapidly this week, and could lead to rapidly changing conditions.

Officials last week began siphoning warm water from a nearby nuclear power plant, in an effort to melt the ice on the river and limit flooding.

The ice acts like a dam and it's forcing water to pool into people's backyards. Fingers of the river bloated and froze over onto neighbors' properties amid freezing temperatures last week.